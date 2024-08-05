Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 130.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,529 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,681 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $6,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 24,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 44.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 48,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,554,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Performance

NYSE:LYV traded down $2.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $88.94. The stock had a trading volume of 697,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,208,351. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. The stock has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.02. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.48 and a 12-month high of $107.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 84.78% and a net margin of 2.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LYV shares. Redburn Atlantic raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.17.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

