LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Hits New 1-Year Low at $27.00

Shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $27.00 and last traded at $27.00, with a volume of 1902 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on LiveRamp from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of LiveRamp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.25.

LiveRamp Trading Down 7.6 %

The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 159.79 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.66.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $171.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.95 million. LiveRamp had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 3.27%. On average, research analysts predict that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at LiveRamp

In related news, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 17,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total transaction of $538,863.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 88,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,758,207.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 17,299 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total transaction of $538,863.85. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 88,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,758,207.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kimberly Bloomston sold 13,055 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total value of $406,141.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,404 shares in the company, valued at $3,963,538.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LiveRamp

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of LiveRamp by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,174,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,037,000 after acquiring an additional 115,685 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of LiveRamp by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,251,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,662,000 after acquiring an additional 44,808 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,238,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,798,000 after purchasing an additional 21,705 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in LiveRamp by 286.9% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,407,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in LiveRamp by 182.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 851,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,226,000 after buying an additional 549,846 shares during the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

