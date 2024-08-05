Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (LOMA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The company had revenue of $137.71 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima alerts:

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Price Performance

NYSE:LOMA opened at $5.84 on Monday. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima has a 1-year low of $5.64 and a 1-year high of $7.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $681.76 million, a PE ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Bank of America raised shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $7.10 to $8.10 in a research note on Monday, April 8th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LOMA

About Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima

(Get Free Report)

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.