Louise Adrian Sells 3,313,274 Shares of Altona Rare Earths Plc (LON:REE) Stock

Altona Rare Earths Plc (LON:REE – Get Free Report) insider Louise Adrian sold 3,313,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03), for a total transaction of £66,265.48 ($85,239.88).

Altona Rare Earths Price Performance

Shares of REE stock remained flat at GBX 1.53 ($0.02) on Monday. 70,679 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 698,834. The stock has a market cap of £1.32 million, a PE ratio of -53.33 and a beta of -0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.50. Altona Rare Earths Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 5.34 ($0.07).

Altona Rare Earths Company Profile

Altona Rare Earths Plc, a mining exploration company, focuses on the evaluation, development, and extraction of rare earth element metals in Africa. It has interests in the Monte Muambe Rare Earths Project located in Mozambique. The company formerly known as Altona Energy Plc and changed its name to Altona Rare Earths Plc in February 2021.

