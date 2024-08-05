Louise Adrian Sells 3,313,274 Shares of Altona Rare Earths Plc (LON:REE) Stock

Altona Rare Earths Plc (LON:REE – Get Free Report) insider Louise Adrian sold 3,313,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03), for a total transaction of £66,265.48 ($85,239.88).
Altona Rare Earths Price Performance
Shares of REE stock remained flat at GBX 1.53 ($0.02) on Monday. 70,679 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 698,834. The stock has a market cap of £1.32 million, a PE ratio of -53.33 and a beta of -0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.50. Altona Rare Earths Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 5.34 ($0.07).
Altona Rare Earths Company Profile
