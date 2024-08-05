Louisiana-Pacific (LPX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.02 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The building manufacturing company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.40. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 20.87%. The business had revenue of $724.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.84 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Louisiana-Pacific to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Louisiana-Pacific Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:LPX opened at $94.67 on Monday. Louisiana-Pacific has a 52-week low of $49.47 and a 52-week high of $100.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Louisiana-Pacific Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LPX

Insider Transactions at Louisiana-Pacific

In other news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.18, for a total transaction of $320,245.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,819.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

About Louisiana-Pacific

(Get Free Report)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.