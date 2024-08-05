LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Price Target Raised to $113.00

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 22.83% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LYB. Citigroup lifted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group reduced their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $117.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.25.

Shares of NYSE:LYB traded down $2.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $92.00. The stock had a trading volume of 392,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,775,075. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $88.46 and a 52 week high of $107.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.12.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.01. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 100.7% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 71.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

