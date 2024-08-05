Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Position Lessened by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) by 46.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,309 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $1,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 16.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,757,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,956,314 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,126,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,982 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,162,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,200,000 after acquiring an additional 128,097 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,679,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,331,000 after buying an additional 77,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,506,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,647,000 after buying an additional 257,806 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Magnolia Oil & Gas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MGY traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.15. The company had a trading volume of 403,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,759,800. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.43. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 12 month low of $19.16 and a 12 month high of $27.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.02.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 21.18%. The business had revenue of $319.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.21 million. As a group, analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is presently 25.87%.

Insider Activity at Magnolia Oil & Gas

In related news, Director John B. Walker sold 12,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total value of $306,960,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,164,961 shares in the company, valued at $106,539,702.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

