Manitex International (MNTX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.12. Manitex International had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $73.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.01 million. On average, analysts expect Manitex International to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Manitex International stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $4.67. The stock had a trading volume of 18,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,650. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.91 and a 200 day moving average of $6.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.08 million, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.79. Manitex International has a twelve month low of $3.72 and a twelve month high of $9.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.57.

About Manitex International

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the United States, Italy, Canada, Chile, France, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. It also offers boom trucks, truck cranes, and sign cranes products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction; and truck-mounted aerial platforms.

