MannKind (MNKD) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect MannKind to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $66.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.55 million. MannKind had a net margin of 3.78% and a negative return on equity of 3.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts expect MannKind to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNKD traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.12. 625,330 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,682,635. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.06 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.53. MannKind has a 52-week low of $3.17 and a 52-week high of $6.04.

In related news, EVP David Thomson sold 23,537 shares of MannKind stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.66, for a total value of $109,682.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 873,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,071,050.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,991 shares of company stock valued at $142,093. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MNKD. Rodman & Renshaw began coverage on shares of MannKind in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of MannKind in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MannKind currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes, and the V-Go wearable insulin delivery device, which provides continuous subcutaneous infusion of insulin in adults.

