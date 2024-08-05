Manulife Financial (MFC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $9.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. On average, analysts expect Manulife Financial to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Manulife Financial Stock Down 3.6 %

MFC opened at $24.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $44.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.66. Manulife Financial has a 52-week low of $17.07 and a 52-week high of $27.51.

Manulife Financial Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 67.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MFC shares. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. National Bank Financial upgraded Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

About Manulife Financial

(Get Free Report)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

Further Reading

