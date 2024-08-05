Manulife Financial (MFC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect Manulife Financial to post earnings of C$0.90 per share for the quarter.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported C$0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.90 by C$0.04. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The business had revenue of C$12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.13 billion.

Manulife Financial Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of Manulife Financial stock opened at C$34.29 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$35.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$33.62. Manulife Financial has a 12-month low of C$23.69 and a 12-month high of C$37.46. The company has a current ratio of 29.14, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.44. The stock has a market cap of C$61.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.10.

Manulife Financial Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 70.18%.

In other news, Director Rocco Gori sold 48,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.25, for a total value of C$1,714,560.00. In other Manulife Financial news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 11,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.29, for a total transaction of C$409,293.42. Also, Director Rocco Gori sold 48,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.25, for a total value of C$1,714,560.00. Insiders have sold 157,878 shares of company stock valued at $5,557,706 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MFC shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Manulife Financial from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore increased their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$38.45.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

