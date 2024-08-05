Marathon Oil (MRO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect Marathon Oil to post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter.

Marathon Oil Stock Down 2.8 %

Marathon Oil stock opened at $26.65 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.19. Marathon Oil has a twelve month low of $21.81 and a twelve month high of $30.06.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on MRO. Barclays began coverage on Marathon Oil in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank downgraded Marathon Oil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $45.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target (down from $38.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marathon Oil in a research report on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Marathon Oil from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.14.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

