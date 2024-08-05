Marathon Oil (MRO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect Marathon Oil to post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter.
Marathon Oil Stock Down 2.8 %
Marathon Oil stock opened at $26.65 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.19. Marathon Oil has a twelve month low of $21.81 and a twelve month high of $30.06.
Marathon Oil Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.18%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Marathon Oil
About Marathon Oil
Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Marathon Oil
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Market Crash? No Problem for DoorDash Stock’s Impressive Earnings
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Snap’s Stock Plummets on Q2 Revenue Guidance Shortfall
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Hims & Hers Stock Falls on DexCom Fears: Analysts Predict Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.