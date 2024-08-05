Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,038,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,232 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Maravai LifeSciences were worth $87,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Performa Ltd US LLC grew its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 112.4% during the 4th quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 26,315.8% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 15,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. 50.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Maravai LifeSciences news, Director Gtcr Investment Xi Llc sold 9,940,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total transaction of $97,520,954.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,150,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,671,549.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on MRVI shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.44.

Maravai LifeSciences Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVI opened at $9.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 0.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.93. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.52 and a fifty-two week high of $12.10. The company has a quick ratio of 10.47, a current ratio of 11.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $64.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.84 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a negative net margin of 47.81% and a negative return on equity of 4.28%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases worldwide. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

