Maravai LifeSciences (MRVI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter. Maravai LifeSciences has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). Maravai LifeSciences had a negative net margin of 47.81% and a negative return on equity of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $64.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.84 million. On average, analysts expect Maravai LifeSciences to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ MRVI opened at $9.37 on Monday. Maravai LifeSciences has a 52 week low of $4.52 and a 52 week high of $12.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 10.47, a current ratio of 11.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.93.

In other Maravai LifeSciences news, Director Gtcr Investment Xi Llc sold 9,940,974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total transaction of $97,520,954.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,150,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,671,549.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MRVI has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.44.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases worldwide. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

