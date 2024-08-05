Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) to Post Q2 2025 Earnings of $26.99 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair dropped their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Markel Group in a research note issued on Thursday, August 1st. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $26.99 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $27.06. The consensus estimate for Markel Group’s current full-year earnings is $82.11 per share.

Get Markel Group alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Markel Group from $1,435.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen started coverage on Markel Group in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,986.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Markel Group from $1,475.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Markel Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,626.83.

Markel Group Price Performance

Shares of MKL opened at $1,560.42 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,583.65 and a 200-day moving average of $1,530.47. Markel Group has a 1 year low of $1,295.65 and a 1 year high of $1,670.24. The company has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Institutional Trading of Markel Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Markel Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,191,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,692,115,000 after purchasing an additional 9,216 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Markel Group by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 214,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $326,124,000 after buying an additional 57,528 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Markel Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,216,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Markel Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 129,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $183,935,000 after acquiring an additional 3,476 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Markel Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 100,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $142,465,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,638.39, for a total transaction of $4,915,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,228,184.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Markel Group news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,638.39, for a total value of $4,915,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,228,184.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Greta J. Harris sold 122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,620.83, for a total value of $197,741.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,606.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Markel Group

(Get Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.