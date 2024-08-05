Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) PT Lowered to $90.00 at JMP Securities

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) had its price objective cut by JMP Securities from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $161.00 to $159.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $128.00 to $126.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com lowered Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $106.00 to $82.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $105.56.

Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock opened at $76.66 on Friday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a one year low of $72.78 and a one year high of $117.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.82.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.89). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 3.41%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.19%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VAC. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 41,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,468,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 7,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

