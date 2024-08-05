Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Reaches New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday after JMP Securities lowered their price target on the stock from $115.00 to $90.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock. Marriott Vacations Worldwide traded as low as $72.63 and last traded at $73.59, with a volume of 2879 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.66.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $106.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $161.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $128.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $117.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 453,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,527,000 after buying an additional 33,373 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 28,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 10,016 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 234,864.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 65,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,585,000 after acquiring an additional 65,762 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $4,676,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,387,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,763,000 after buying an additional 66,362 shares in the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.89). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 56.19%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

