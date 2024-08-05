Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Reaches New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday after JMP Securities lowered their price target on the stock from $115.00 to $90.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock. Marriott Vacations Worldwide traded as low as $72.63 and last traded at $73.59, with a volume of 2879 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.66.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $106.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $161.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $128.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $117.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.56.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.62.
Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.89). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 56.19%.
Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.
