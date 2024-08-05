Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Forecasted to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $1.84 Per Share

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report issued on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.84 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.82. The consensus estimate for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ current full-year earnings is $8.73 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ Q3 2025 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.14 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $3.07 EPS.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 33.92%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $189.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.25.

Read Our Latest Report on Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $223.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a one year low of $184.02 and a one year high of $227.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $213.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 41.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $477,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,609,420. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $477,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,609,420. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.01, for a total value of $1,254,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,159,670.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,338 shares of company stock valued at $2,187,012. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marsh & McLennan Companies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 146.4% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 276,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,121,000 after buying an additional 164,280 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.3% during the second quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 26,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,617,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 26.5% during the second quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 10.5% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 9,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

(Get Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.