Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $628.91.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $660.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $696.00 to $658.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $710.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $650.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:MLM opened at $568.25 on Monday. Martin Marietta Materials has a 52 week low of $389.90 and a 52 week high of $626.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $555.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $568.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $35.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.77%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 59 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

