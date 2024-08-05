Mary Anne Whitney Sells 16,300 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN) Stock

Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Mary Anne Whitney sold 16,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$178.05, for a total transaction of C$2,902,254.12.

Waste Connections Price Performance

Shares of WCN opened at C$248.81 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$238.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$228.95. Waste Connections, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$174.74 and a fifty-two week high of C$251.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.12, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of C$64.18 billion, a PE ratio of 60.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.67.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from C$240.00 to C$255.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$196.10.

View Our Latest Research Report on Waste Connections

About Waste Connections

(Get Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.