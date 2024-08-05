Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $3.81 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) – William Blair issued their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Mastercard in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 31st. William Blair analyst A. Jeffrey expects that the credit services provider will post earnings of $3.81 per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mastercard’s current full-year earnings is $14.27 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Mastercard’s Q4 2024 earnings at $3.68 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $14.38 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.76 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $4.25 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.45 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.37 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $16.83 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Mastercard from $532.00 to $533.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $528.00 to $538.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $480.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $507.27.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $462.02 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $446.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $457.03. Mastercard has a 52-week low of $359.77 and a 52-week high of $490.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $429.50 billion, a PE ratio of 36.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.09.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.99%.

Insider Activity

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 151,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.55, for a total value of $68,335,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,930,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,413,260,885.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 151,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.55, for a total value of $68,335,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,930,308 shares in the company, valued at $43,413,260,885.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.28, for a total transaction of $4,038,043.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,362,683.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,314,928 shares of company stock worth $1,044,421,131 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mastercard

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

