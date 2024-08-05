Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) PT Raised to $39.00

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MTCH. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Match Group from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Match Group from $33.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James initiated coverage on Match Group in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Match Group from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Match Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Match Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $42.28.

Shares of MTCH stock traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.04. The stock had a trading volume of 652,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,743,062. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.48. Match Group has a twelve month low of $27.66 and a twelve month high of $47.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.84 and its 200 day moving average is $33.40.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The business had revenue of $864.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $856.51 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 467.66% and a net margin of 18.72%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Match Group will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in Match Group by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Match Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Match Group by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Match Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 76,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Match Group by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 7,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

