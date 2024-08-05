Matterport (MTTR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect Matterport to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. Matterport had a negative net margin of 113.62% and a negative return on equity of 33.59%. The firm had revenue of $39.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.98 million. On average, analysts expect Matterport to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Matterport Stock Down 3.1 %

MTTR stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,197,290. Matterport has a 52 week low of $1.73 and a 52 week high of $4.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.30.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, CAO Peter Presunka sold 7,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total transaction of $33,441.03. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 92,755 shares in the company, valued at $409,049.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CAO Peter Presunka sold 7,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total value of $33,441.03. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 92,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,049.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Raymond J. Pittman sold 209,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total transaction of $922,483.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,695,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,297,287.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 475,645 shares of company stock worth $2,095,344 over the last three months. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MTTR. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Matterport from $3.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Matterport in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.50 target price (up previously from $5.00) on shares of Matterport in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.50.

About Matterport

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication in the United States and internationally. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; LEICA BLK360, a device to create digital twins; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; and 360 Cameras.

