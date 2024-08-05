Matthew John Kurtenbach Sells 2,000 Shares of Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) Stock

Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Free Report) VP Matthew John Kurtenbach sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $29,920.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 208,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,125,233.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Matthew John Kurtenbach also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Daktronics alerts:

On Monday, July 29th, Matthew John Kurtenbach sold 3,000 shares of Daktronics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $45,090.00.

On Wednesday, July 24th, Matthew John Kurtenbach sold 472 shares of Daktronics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.97, for a total transaction of $7,065.84.

On Tuesday, July 16th, Matthew John Kurtenbach sold 9,000 shares of Daktronics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.94, for a total transaction of $134,460.00.

On Thursday, July 11th, Matthew John Kurtenbach sold 8,874 shares of Daktronics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total value of $123,348.60.

On Tuesday, July 9th, Matthew John Kurtenbach sold 269 shares of Daktronics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total value of $3,725.65.

On Monday, July 1st, Matthew John Kurtenbach sold 857 shares of Daktronics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total value of $11,912.30.

Daktronics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DAKT traded down $0.88 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.91. 289,931 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,185. Daktronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $15.64. The company has a market cap of $597.68 million, a PE ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Daktronics

Daktronics ( NASDAQ:DAKT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.13. Daktronics had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 4.23%. The business had revenue of $215.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.28 million. On average, analysts forecast that Daktronics, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DAKT. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in Daktronics during the 2nd quarter worth $1,338,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Daktronics by 10.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 5,689 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Daktronics by 20.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 82,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 13,774 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Daktronics by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 283,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after purchasing an additional 7,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Daktronics by 150.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Daktronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DAKT

About Daktronics

(Get Free Report)

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets electronic display systems and related products for sporting, commercial, and transportation applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Daktronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daktronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.