McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Bought by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 827.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,735 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth about $160,999,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,359,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,667,000 after buying an additional 1,577,636 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,160,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,119,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,390,261,000 after buying an additional 883,327 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 157.2% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,063,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,749,000 after buying an additional 649,908 shares during the period. 79.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MKC shares. Citigroup raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, insider Katherine Jenkins sold 2,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total transaction of $207,386.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, insider Katherine Jenkins sold 2,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total value of $207,386.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 80,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total value of $5,900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 199,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,695,277.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,732 shares of company stock valued at $7,982,386 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of MKC stock traded down $2.21 on Monday, hitting $76.61. The stock had a trading volume of 600,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,987,320. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.19. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $59.13 and a 1 year high of $87.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.75.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.07%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.31%.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Featured Articles

