MediaZest (LON:MDZ) Stock Price Down 12.5%

MediaZest plc (LON:MDZ – Get Free Report) shares fell 12.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.07 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.07 ($0.00). 530,615 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 6,780,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.08 ($0.00).

MediaZest Stock Down 12.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.07.

MediaZest Company Profile

MediaZest plc, through its subsidiaries, provides audio, visual, content management, and consumer interaction platform. The company's products include projection products, such as window projections, interactive projections onto walls and floors, building and projection mapping; virtual mannequin products; and hologram products.

