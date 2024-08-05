Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Price Target Raised to $92.00 at Bank of America

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $87.00 to $92.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. CL King started coverage on Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Finally, Baird R W raised Merit Medical Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:MMSI traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $87.69. The company had a trading volume of 126,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,004. Merit Medical Systems has a 1-year low of $62.58 and a 1-year high of $90.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a current ratio of 6.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.44.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $338.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.94 million. Research analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Merit Medical Systems news, COO Neil Peterson sold 7,500 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.85, for a total value of $613,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,935.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Merit Medical Systems news, Director F. Ann Millner sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,062,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,753,235. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Neil Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.85, for a total value of $613,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,212,935.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 114.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 397 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 2,666.7% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 913 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

