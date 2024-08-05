Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.29.
Separately, Lifesci Capital raised Mersana Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mersana Therapeutics
Mersana Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ MRSN opened at $1.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.22. Mersana Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $6.28. The company has a market cap of $197.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.
Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 352.01% and a negative return on equity of 260.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.52) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mersana Therapeutics will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.
Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile
Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet needs. The company develops XMT-1660, a B7-H4-targeted Dolasynthen ADC candidate; and XMT-2056, an immunosynthen ADC. It has research and development collaborations with Janssen Biotech, Inc, Ares Trading SA, Merck KGaA, and Asana BioSciences, LLC for the development of ADC product candidates.
