Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Given New $585.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $525.00 to $585.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on META. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $545.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $570.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $571.84.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META traded down $15.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $472.88. 6,345,245 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,353,405. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $494.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $479.87. Meta Platforms has a 1 year low of $274.38 and a 1 year high of $542.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The social networking company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.46. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 34.34% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The firm had revenue of $39.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms will post 20.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead 905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.00, for a total transaction of $190,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,573,817. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead 905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The disclosure for this trade can be found here. Insiders have sold 310,685 shares of company stock valued at $154,398,206 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meta Platforms

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 411.1% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 92 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 527.3% during the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

