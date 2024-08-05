MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Purchased by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 31.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,622,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,418,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974,268 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth $558,460,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in MetLife by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,053,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,090,000 after buying an additional 700,788 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,878,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,468,000 after acquiring an additional 104,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 4.1% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,772,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,544,000 after acquiring an additional 108,739 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on MetLife from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of MetLife from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MetLife presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.77.

MetLife Price Performance

MET stock traded down $2.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $67.86. 1,500,172 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,341,291. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.25. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $57.91 and a one year high of $79.34. The company has a market cap of $48.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.11.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $17.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.57 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 74.91%.

MetLife declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 1st that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

