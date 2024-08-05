Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Price Target Cut to $103.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by B. Riley from $110.00 to $103.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on MCHP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Microchip Technology in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded Microchip Technology from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $102.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $99.63.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Shares of Microchip Technology stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,286,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,917,983. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.20. Microchip Technology has a 12-month low of $68.75 and a 12-month high of $100.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.46. The company has a market cap of $40.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 1.54.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. Analysts expect that Microchip Technology will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.454 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 7,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.06, for a total transaction of $744,319.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 79,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,558,125.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $908,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 82,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,470,608.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 7,830 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.06, for a total value of $744,319.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 79,509 shares in the company, valued at $7,558,125.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,993 shares of company stock worth $2,251,857 in the last 90 days. 2.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Microchip Technology

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $672,196,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 18,944.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,973,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $177,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962,685 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,583,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,152,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921,497 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 324.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,815,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $163,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,924 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 425.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,377,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,962 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

