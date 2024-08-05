Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 173,802 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 18,888 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.3% of Empowered Funds LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $73,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Mason & Associates Inc lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 7,819 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 22,535 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,474,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. now owns 2,194 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 71,703 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $27,446,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,264 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on MSFT. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $485.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $520.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $487.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total value of $10,642,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,674,690.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total value of $10,642,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,674,690.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.53, for a total transaction of $101,389.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 47,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,534,480.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,566 shares of company stock worth $10,877,535. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $408.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.37, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.90. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $309.45 and a 1-year high of $468.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $439.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $421.99.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $64.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.38 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.96% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

