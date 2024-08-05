Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Stock Position Raised by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 525.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,029 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $2,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $713,500,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 188.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,451,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $195,179,000 after buying an additional 949,171 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 96.9% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,220,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,085,000 after buying an additional 600,547 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 103.1% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,030,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,499,000 after purchasing an additional 522,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 10,178.6% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 349,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,004,000 after purchasing an additional 346,174 shares during the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $129.50 to $138.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.38.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of MAA stock opened at $148.12 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $139.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.85. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.56 and a 12-month high of $152.02.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.27%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

(Free Report)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.