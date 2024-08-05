MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.82% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on MFIC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Compass Point raised shares of MidCap Financial Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:MFIC traded down $0.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.84. The company had a trading volume of 493,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,211. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.26 and its 200 day moving average is $14.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $837.81 million, a PE ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.50. MidCap Financial Investment has a twelve month low of $12.29 and a twelve month high of $16.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.76.

MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. MidCap Financial Investment had a net margin of 41.19% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $68.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.48 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that MidCap Financial Investment will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MFIC. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in MidCap Financial Investment by 1,268.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 286,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after purchasing an additional 265,146 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in MidCap Financial Investment by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,514,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,932,000 after purchasing an additional 226,313 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MidCap Financial Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $1,470,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MidCap Financial Investment by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 263,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 42,723 shares during the period. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in MidCap Financial Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $578,000. 28.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (Former name Apollo Investment Corporation) is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

