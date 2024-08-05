Mirum Pharmaceuticals (MIRM) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.48) per share for the quarter. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $69.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.71 million. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 56.46% and a negative net margin of 69.67%. On average, analysts expect Mirum Pharmaceuticals to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MIRM traded down $1.08 on Monday, hitting $38.30. 135,567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 638,787. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.76. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $23.14 and a twelve month high of $44.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 1.15.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Baird R W raised Mirum Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.64.

In other news, Director Saira Ramasastry sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total transaction of $128,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Saira Ramasastry sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total transaction of $128,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Pamela Vig sold 30,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $1,039,006.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $931,804. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,934 shares of company stock valued at $1,180,156 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.87% of the company’s stock.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is LIVMARLI (maralixibat), an orally administered and minimally absorbed ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome in the United States and internationally.

