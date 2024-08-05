Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Has $7.78 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. raised its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 15.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,500 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 3.9% of Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Mason & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 7,819 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,940,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 22,535 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,474,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. now owns 2,194 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 71,703 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $27,446,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,264 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,364,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 target price (up previously from $450.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $470.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $487.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.60, for a total transaction of $134,145.20. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 47,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,686,433. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total transaction of $10,642,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,674,690.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 322 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.60, for a total value of $134,145.20. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 47,255 shares in the company, valued at $19,686,433. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,566 shares of company stock worth $10,877,535. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Performance

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $408.49 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $439.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $421.99. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $309.45 and a 12-month high of $468.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $3.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.37, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.90.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.96% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The business had revenue of $64.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.97%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

