Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $1,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MOH. BlackBarn Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $15,139,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 69.5% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 11,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,851,000 after acquiring an additional 4,840 shares in the last quarter. Overbrook Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Overbrook Management Corp now owns 36,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,335,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,864,000 after purchasing an additional 11,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE MOH traded down $1.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $349.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,921. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $282.96 and a 52-week high of $423.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $307.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $351.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $5.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.13. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.5 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on MOH. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Molina Healthcare from $354.00 to $297.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $406.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $315.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $437.00 to $430.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $378.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.21, for a total transaction of $339,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,114,260.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total value of $85,817.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,945 shares in the company, valued at $5,816,710.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.21, for a total value of $339,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,114,260.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,250 shares of company stock worth $3,876,528. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Molina Healthcare

(Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

