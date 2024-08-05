Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) PT Raised to $1,075.00 at KeyCorp

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $975.00 to $1,075.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $800.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $715.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $799.00 to $918.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $862.30.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Monolithic Power Systems stock traded down $18.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $776.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,219. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $810.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $729.24. The company has a market capitalization of $37.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.85, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.11. Monolithic Power Systems has a 12-month low of $392.10 and a 12-month high of $891.67.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The company had revenue of $507.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.59%.

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $689.98, for a total value of $508,515.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,738,840.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 737 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $689.98, for a total transaction of $508,515.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,738,840.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Deming Xiao sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $769.40, for a total value of $1,000,220.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 206,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,818,009.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,709 shares of company stock worth $71,147,068. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monolithic Power Systems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 1,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 79 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

(Get Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Featured Stories

