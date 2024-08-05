Monster Beverage (MNST) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.83% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts expect Monster Beverage to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Stock Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:MNST traded down $1.19 on Monday, hitting $50.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,157,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,250,334. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.09. The stock has a market cap of $52.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.76. Monster Beverage has a 1-year low of $47.13 and a 1-year high of $61.22.

Insider Activity

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Monster Beverage news, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 42,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $2,233,632.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,875,558 shares in the company, valued at $99,404,574. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $13,055,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 532,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,820,413.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 42,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $2,233,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,875,558 shares in the company, valued at $99,404,574. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 307,221 shares of company stock worth $16,070,374. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MNST shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 17th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.33.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

Further Reading

