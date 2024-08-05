Monster Beverage (MNST) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.83% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts expect Monster Beverage to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Monster Beverage Stock Down 2.3 %
NASDAQ:MNST traded down $1.19 on Monday, hitting $50.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,157,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,250,334. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.09. The stock has a market cap of $52.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.76. Monster Beverage has a 1-year low of $47.13 and a 1-year high of $61.22.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on MNST shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 17th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.33.
Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.
