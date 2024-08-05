Mony Group (LON:MONY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $206.20

Mony Group Plc (LON:MONY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 206.20 ($2.65) and last traded at GBX 206.20 ($2.65), with a volume of 278369 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 217.40 ($2.80).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MONY. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mony Group in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 295 ($3.79) target price on shares of Mony Group in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Mony Group Stock Performance

Mony Group Cuts Dividend

The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 226.94 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 231.74. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,672.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.69.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. Mony Group’s payout ratio is currently 9,230.77%.

Insider Activity at Mony Group

In related news, insider Jonathan Bewes bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 224 ($2.88) per share, for a total transaction of £22,400 ($28,814.00). In the last three months, insiders have purchased 10,131 shares of company stock valued at $2,269,932. 9.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mony Group Company Profile

Mony Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison and lead generation services through its websites in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, Travel, and Cashback segments. It offers MoneySuperMarket, a price comparison site, which provides online and app-based tools to help people save money on their household bills; MoneySavingExpert, a consumer finance website; Quidco, a cashback site; TravelSupermarket for comparing prices on a range of holiday options, including package holidays and hotels, low-cost and charter airlines, and car hire providers; icelolly.com, a holiday comparison and deals site; and Decision Tech, a price comparison platform.

