Morgan Stanley Boosts DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) Price Target to $150.00

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DASH. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Friday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of DoorDash from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $164.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of DoorDash from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $142.58.

Get DoorDash alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DoorDash

DoorDash Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ DASH traded down $3.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $113.53. 1,474,477 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,042,645. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.46. DoorDash has a one year low of $69.90 and a one year high of $143.34. The company has a market cap of $46.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.55, a P/E/G ratio of 40.25 and a beta of 1.67.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.29). DoorDash had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share. DoorDash’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that DoorDash will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at DoorDash

In related news, CEO Tony Xu sold 54,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.96, for a total transaction of $5,685,263.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other DoorDash news, Director Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.40, for a total value of $5,670,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,453,785. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 54,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.96, for a total value of $5,685,263.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 459,016 shares of company stock worth $50,325,396 in the last three months. 7.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoorDash

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DASH. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 36,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

About DoorDash

(Get Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.