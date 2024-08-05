Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Purchased by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,049 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,176,768 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,812,424,000 after buying an additional 44,279 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,237,587 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $794,299,000 after acquiring an additional 81,990 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $646,341,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 36.5% in the first quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,478,757 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $524,929,000 after purchasing an additional 395,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 917,734 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $287,333,000 after purchasing an additional 151,007 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 2,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total transaction of $927,488.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,625.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 5,274 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.81, for a total transaction of $1,971,473.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,341,487.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 2,615 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total value of $927,488.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,625.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,389 shares of company stock worth $3,446,461 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MSI traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $409.40. 353,201 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 656,004. The firm has a market cap of $68.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.54, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.94. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $269.64 and a twelve month high of $410.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $384.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $356.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 378.15%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $436.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $372.00 to $467.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $426.40.

View Our Latest Research Report on MSI

Motorola Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.