Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) Sets New 1-Year Low at $23.16

Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.16 and last traded at $23.18, with a volume of 1996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.27.

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Movado Group in a research note on Friday, May 31st.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.61. The company has a market cap of $517.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.04.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Movado Group had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $136.67 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Movado Group, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. Movado Group’s payout ratio is currently 78.21%.

In related news, SVP Michelle Kennedy sold 1,245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $32,432.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,862.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 30.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Movado Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Movado Group by 112.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Movado Group by 1,246.9% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Movado Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Movado Group by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the period. 72.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands comprising Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, and Calvin Klein.

