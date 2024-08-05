MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) Stock Holdings Reduced by CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co reduced its position in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Free Report) by 87.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 64,187 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in MRC Global were worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engine Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of MRC Global by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 3,866,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,574,000 after buying an additional 891,454 shares in the last quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP bought a new stake in MRC Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,745,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in MRC Global by 5.1% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,360,439 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $92,521,000 after acquiring an additional 358,580 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in MRC Global by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,179,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $115,391,000 after acquiring an additional 175,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MRC Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,881,000. 94.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MRC Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of MRC Global in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th.

In other news, insider Grant R. Bates sold 4,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total value of $64,644.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,191 shares in the company, valued at $1,997,828.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Grant R. Bates sold 4,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total transaction of $64,644.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,997,828.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Leonard M. Anthony sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $551,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 101,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,393,433.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 90,698 shares of company stock worth $1,242,374. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MRC Global stock opened at $13.31 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. MRC Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.15 and a 1-year high of $14.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 2.00.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.09. MRC Global had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 23.60%. The business had revenue of $806.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. MRC Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MRC Global Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components; and valve modification services, including valve control extensions, welding, hydrotesting, painting, coating, x-raying, and actuation assembly.

