M&T Bank (MTB) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for M&T Bank (NYSE: MTB):

7/23/2024 – M&T Bank had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $180.00 to $183.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/22/2024 – M&T Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $164.00 to $190.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/22/2024 – M&T Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $160.00 to $188.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/19/2024 – M&T Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $160.00 to $174.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/19/2024 – M&T Bank had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $159.00 to $185.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/19/2024 – M&T Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $170.00 to $180.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

7/19/2024 – M&T Bank was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/19/2024 – M&T Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $180.00 to $195.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/3/2024 – M&T Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $160.00 to $161.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/27/2024 – M&T Bank had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. They now have a $170.00 price target on the stock.

6/25/2024 – M&T Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $157.00 to $168.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

6/21/2024 – M&T Bank had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $164.00 price target on the stock.

6/12/2024 – M&T Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $152.00 to $164.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

NYSE MTB opened at $162.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 1.00. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $108.53 and a 1-year high of $176.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.77.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.23. M&T Bank had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $1.35 dividend. This is an increase from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.51%.

In other news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 7,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.97, for a total value of $1,298,512.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,617,378.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 7,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.39, for a total value of $1,183,613.13. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,371.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 7,464 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.97, for a total transaction of $1,298,512.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,617,378.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 61,986 shares of company stock worth $9,730,154. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the first quarter worth $27,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the first quarter worth $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

