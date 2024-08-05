Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $36.49

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $36.49 and last traded at $36.49, with a volume of 2618 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.52.

Several analysts have commented on MUR shares. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Murphy Oil in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Murphy Oil from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Murphy Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.27.

The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.88.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $794.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.94 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 16.40%. Murphy Oil’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Murphy Oil by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 721 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Murphy Oil by 14.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in Murphy Oil by 14.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.1% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. raised its stake in Murphy Oil by 6.2% in the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 6,940 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

