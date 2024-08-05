Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $469.50.

MUSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $530.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $538.00 to $537.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $470.00 target price on shares of Murphy USA in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday.

Murphy USA Stock Performance

MUSA opened at $513.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $473.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $430.22. Murphy USA has a 1 year low of $282.49 and a 1 year high of $521.54. The stock has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 0.77.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty retailer reported $6.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.91 by $0.01. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 64.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Murphy USA will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Murphy USA news, VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 854 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.75, for a total transaction of $374,692.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,818,436.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 10,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.32, for a total value of $4,575,805.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 199,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,871,580.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.75, for a total transaction of $374,692.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,818,436.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MUSA. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Murphy USA by 3.8% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Murphy USA by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in Murphy USA by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 844 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Murphy USA by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Murphy USA by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 580 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

