Myriad Genetics (MYGN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Myriad Genetics has set its FY24 guidance at $0.00 to $0.05 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 30.30% and a negative return on equity of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $202.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Myriad Genetics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Myriad Genetics Stock Performance

Myriad Genetics stock traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,929. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Myriad Genetics has a 1-year low of $13.82 and a 1-year high of $28.90. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.82.

Insider Transactions at Myriad Genetics

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, CEO Paul J. Diaz sold 57,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total value of $1,453,619.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,236,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,064,851.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Paul J. Diaz sold 57,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $1,453,619.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,236,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,064,851.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Paul J. Diaz sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $1,880,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,066,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,728,781.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 142,832 shares of company stock worth $3,574,217. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on MYGN shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of Myriad Genetics in a report on Monday, June 3rd. SVB Leerink raised shares of Myriad Genetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Myriad Genetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.33.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and pharmacogenomics. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, and metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

