National Bank Financial Weighs in on Secure Energy Services Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (TSE:SES)

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Secure Energy Services in a report issued on Wednesday, July 31st. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.59. The consensus estimate for Secure Energy Services’ current full-year earnings is $0.70 per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SES. CIBC raised their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.97.

TSE:SES opened at C$11.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$11.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.54, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Secure Energy Services has a 12-month low of C$6.70 and a 12-month high of C$12.53.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Wayne Callihoo bought 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$11.25 per share, with a total value of C$49,500.00. In other Secure Energy Services news, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch purchased 106,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$11.66 per share, with a total value of C$1,243,189.20. Also, Senior Officer Michael Wayne Callihoo acquired 4,400 shares of Secure Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$11.25 per share, with a total value of C$49,500.00. Insiders purchased 323,569 shares of company stock worth $3,752,369 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.62%.

Secure Energy Services Inc engages in the waste management and energy infrastructure businesses primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments, Environmental Waste Management, Energy Infrastructure, and Oilfield Services. The Environmental Waste Management segment includes a network of waste processing facilities, produced water pipelines, industrial landfills, waste transfer, and metal recycling facilities.

