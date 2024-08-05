National Research (NRC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th.

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $35.31 million for the quarter. National Research had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 54.83%.

Shares of NASDAQ:NRC traded down $0.73 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.25. 3,044 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,271. The firm has a market capitalization of $579.02 million, a PE ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.76. National Research has a 12-month low of $21.73 and a 12-month high of $47.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. National Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.

